We seek SC bench of Northeast in Assam: Bar Association

Guwahati, March 24: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Monday said that it demands that a Supreme Court bench for the Northeast region be established in Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Monday, one of the senior members of the Bar Association said, “That we want a Supreme Court bench for the Northeast is something that we had demanded 10 years back from Prime Minister and the President.”

The Bar Association of the Gauhati High Court staged a three-hour sit-in on Monday, solemnly expressing their protest against the government’s proposal to shift the Principal seat of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal.

“Instead of shifting the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court, if the government establishes a Supreme Court bench of the Northeast in Rangmahal, we believe it will add to the prestige of Assam,” said a member of the Association.

He further added that this step will act as a middle path for both the government and agitating Bar Association.

The Bar Association also protested against the Full Court Resolution, which was passed without taking the Bar into confidence regarding the proposed shifting.

Expressing their displeasure, a member of the Bar Association asked if the High Court will shift according to the orders of the government.

“Why will we go? Today, one government coming to power speaks about transfer of the High Court from one place to another. Later, another government will come and say we must move to another area. How will this work?” he asked.

Earlier, on March 19, the Bar Association convened an extraordinary general body meeting (EOGM) to discuss the developments concerning the proposed shifting of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal.

After thorough deliberations, the general body resolved not to participate in the proposed committee, as suggested in the meeting held on March 13, 2025 between the Chief Justice, other judges of the Gauhati High Court, and representatives of the GHCBA, the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim, and the All Assam Lawyers Association (AALA).

The Association, in a press release, had stated that it reiterated its opposition to the proposed shifting of the High Court and decided against being a part of any committee formed for overseeing the establishment of judicial infrastructure at Rangmahal.

The general body also resolved to seek a copy of the resolution of the full court regarding the proposed shifting and to demand clarification on the circumstances under which such a decision was taken without consulting the Bar, which remains one of the most crucial stakeholders in the judicial system.