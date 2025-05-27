Waterlogged Guwahati: High Court asks state for action plan details

Guwahati, May 27: The Gauhati High Court on Monday wanted to know the steps taken by the State government to mitigate the problem of waterlogging in the city.

In an order, a division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete noted that due to rains, the problem of flood has occurred on the city roads and some residential areas, which has been reported widely by the press.

The bench directed the Advocate General to furnish a detailed report regarding the measures taken by the administration in pursuance to the report submitted by an agency which has been hired for suggesting a plan for tackling flood menace in Guwahati.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the North East Eco Development Society.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the Housing and Urban Affairs department stated the measures taken by the government to stop illegal hill cutting in and around Guwahati.

Senior counsel and Amicus Curiae KN Choudhury told the court that though the State government has taken some measures for restraining hill cutting, but as a matter of fact, hill cutting is still going on.

It also submitted that the regulations are very much there but strict compliance of the regulations is not reflected from the actions of the State government. Choudhury prayed for some time to highlight the recent incidents of hill cutting in and around Guwahati city, which was granted.

During a hearing last year, the court, noting the delay in filing of affidavit by the government, had opined, “It appears that the aforesaid departments are not serious in solving the problem of waterlogging in Guwahati city.”

- By Staff Reporter