Water supply to remain disrupted in Guwahati for another 2-3 days, says Mayor

Guwahati, Nov 19: Residents of Guwahati are set to endure another two to three days of water supply disruption, as maintenance works by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) continue across the city.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania confirmed on Tuesday that the water crisis, which has plagued the city in recent days, will persist for the duration as JICA works on crucial upgrades to the water supply system.

“JICA has been working for the past three days in various parts of the city to address growing issues such as frequent pipe bursts and other water-related problems. Due to the ongoing maintenance, water supply will remain disrupted for at least another two days until the work is completed,” he said.

The disruption has led to widespread water scarcity, with citizens facing significant hardships in accessing clean drinking water.

Amid these ongoing water supply issues, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in the Chandmari area, voicing their discontent with the government's handling of the issue.

The protestors criticised the local administration's failure to provide a reliable water supply, a situation that has caused considerable public distress.

AT Photo: AAP Assam holding protest in Guwahati

“They have installed water pipelines to supply drinking water, but majority of it is now spilled on the roads because of faulty pipelines,” one protestor said, referencing the Kharguli pipe burst incident.

The protest also drew attention to concerns over the Jal Board’s alleged negligence in managing the city's water infrastructure, with burst pipes leading to artificial flooding in various areas.

Additionally, demonstrators condemned the environmental damage they believe is linked to the construction of new flyovers in the city. “These flyovers are being built for cabinet ministers, destroying the environment in the process,” one protestor remarked.

As the water supply woes continue, residents and activists alike are calling for immediate action to address these issues.