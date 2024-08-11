Water crisis cripples GMCH, several surgeries cancelled

Guwahati, August 11: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) grappled with a severe water crisis leading to cancellation of several scheduled surgeries on Saturday.

The shortage was attributed to a technical glitch in an electric panel in the clear water pumping station to Sarania reservoir at the Panbazar treatment plant, causing a shortage of water in several parts of the city, including GMCH, on Friday and first half of Saturday.

An official of GMCH informed The Assam Tribune that they were able to manage water from different sources, while it was not enough to run the operation theatres (Ots).

The official, however, added that emergency OT was not affected by the water shortage.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) said that the water supply to the hospital was resumed by Saturday evening.

“The restoration work was completed by noon today and accordingly, water was supplied to various parts of the city, including GMCH, in the afternoon,” the official informed.

The water crisis sparked hygiene concerns as patients and their attendees faced severe problems in the cabins, bathrooms and other areas of the hospitals.