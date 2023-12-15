Waste management: GMC launches QR code system for 10 wards

Guwahati, Dec 15: To facilitate the management of municipal solid waste in the jurisdiction of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), a newly dedicated system has been developed for 10 wards of the city in Phase 1. The new system will be live from December 15 onwards.

In a statement, the civic body said, “Municipal Solid Waste Management is a shared responsibility of citizens and GMC. Hence, GMC requests the citizens of Ward nos. 18, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 36, 48, 49, and 59 to support the new improved waste collection system and provide feedback to improve waste management services provided by GMC.”

1. Highlights of the new system

a. Each property (holding) will have a unique QR code placed at their gate. These QR codes will be stuck on the gates by authorised GMC staff. These QR codes are linked to property tax holding number database.

b. A waste collection staff authorised by GMC will come to each holding daily to collect waste at a pre-determined fixed timing. The staff will scan the QR code after collecting waste from the property (holding).

c. The waste collection staff will only accept waste that is segregated in two parts, DRY and WET. Wet waste means all biodegradable waste that can be converted into compost. Wet waste includes food, leaves, flowers, garden trimmings, etc. Dry waste means waste other than bio-degradable waste. Dry waste includes rubber, paper, metal, plastic, footwear, sanitary napkin and diapers, etc.

2. Complaints redressal

a. Citizens should scan the QR codes placed at their homes and raise a complaint via the Mobile Application. Citizens should note down the ticket number for future reference. It shall be helpful while enquiring about the status of complaints redressal.

b. Citizens may also use the GMC Helpline No. 8811007000, 7086053941 and 7086028339 to raise complaints regarding solid waste management service.

3. Service fee

a. There are no service fees for the 'residential properties (holdings) for the time being.

b. There is no change in the service fees for other than residential properties (commercial, institutional, and residential buildings utilized as paying guests (PG). hostels etc.). These shall be charged as per already existing rates.

4. Fines for non-compliance

a. Citizens are requested to handover the waste only to the waste collection staff authorised by GMC.

b. Littering and dumping the waste in public places shall attract a fine as per GMC Act 1971 and SWM Rules 2016.