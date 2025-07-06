Vulnerable & alone: Back-to-back murders expose safety gaps for Guwahati’s elderly

Is Guwahati becoming unsafe for the elderly? If the recent murders of senior citizens in the city are anything to go by, the answer is an unfortunate “yes”. Two back-to-back cases involving elderly women living alone have not only shocked Guwahati but also raised urgent questions about the safety and security of its ageing population.

The most recent case is that of 69-year-old Bandana Das, who was found murdered inside a locked room at her residence in Kharghuli on July 2. Acting swiftly, the Latasil police arrested her caretaker, Ratul Das, the very next day and during interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime.

This incident comes barely two weeks after another chilling case on June 17. Seventy-five-year-old Sayera Sultana, a retired teacher, was found dead at her home on Rangpur Path in Panjabari. Like Das, she too lived alone. In connection with her death, police arrested one Mohammed Abdul Aziz, alias Kari Janab, who was allegedly seen locking the house and leaving shortly before the body was discovered.

Together, these two cases have sparked growing alarm over the vulnerability of elderly residents in Guwahati—particularly those living alone without immediate family support or reliable security systems.

Fear fuels vigilance

The recent crimes have not only left a mark on public sentiment but are also reshaping how families approach eldercare in the city—prompting a shift toward heightened vigilance and self-reliance.

Bibhash Sarma, an engineer based in Bengaluru, shared the precautions his family has taken. “My retired parents live in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area, and my sister, who works in a private firm, looks after them. Last year, after reports of dacoits entering apartments and attacking residents, we installed digital door locks and instructed our parents not to open the door to strangers when my sister is away,” he said, highlighting the proactive steps some families are now taking.

The safety of seniors who rely on external help has also become a major concern. Nilima Das, a freelancer, reflected on her own experience: “I was working at an ad agency in New Delhi but moved back to Guwahati after my father passed away. I had considered hiring a caretaker for my mother, but my relatives expressed concerns about trust. After the Bandana Das incident, I’m glad I made the decision to return. It’s hard to know whom to trust anymore.”

Many families are turning to technology and structural changes to improve home security for their ageing parents. Ashish Bhuyan, a retired government employee in Lokhra, said, “Both my children live outside Assam, so we’ve installed CCTVs throughout our compound. We’ve also hired a caretaker and built a small room for him outside the house. After 8 pm, he stays in that room. It gives us a sense of security.”

Some families are leaning on community support for peace of mind. Nirmal Haloi, a bank employee posted in Tripura, said his family feels relatively secure thanks to their close-knit neighbourhood in Guwahati.













A lot of people rely on community and neighbourhood ties for the safety of their elderly parents (Representational Image)

“We don’t worry too much about our ageing parents because the community is quite friendly,” he said. However, he added that they haven’t taken things for granted—grills have been installed along the boundary walls for added protection.

When his father steps out for errands, a neighbour’s son usually comes over to sit with his mother. Haloi also mentioned that several relatives live within a one-kilometre radius, which further eases their concerns.

Police efforts & challenges

Responding to the growing concerns, a senior police official told The Assam Tribune that while the police take such crimes seriously, there are limitations to what law enforcement can pre-empt.

“It is not possible for police to know what happens within the four walls before a crime occurs,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

He acknowledged that while police verification of caretakers or tenants is an available preventive measure, it is not foolproof. In the case of Bandana Das, the accused had no prior criminal record that would have raised suspicion. “There may be several such instances,” he added, underscoring the procedural limitations.

The official emphasised that once a crime is committed, the police focus on swift investigation and legal action. “Our responsibility is to solve the case as quickly as possible, file a chargesheet, and ensure that the perpetrators are punished under the law. This, in turn, sends a strong message to society—that no one can escape the law or its consequences,” he said.

At Paltan Bazar Police Station, a senior official acknowledged that while complaints from senior citizens are relatively rare, they are never taken lightly. “We don’t receive many complaints from the elderly, but whenever we do, we treat them with utmost importance,” he said.













Crimes against the elderly are not seen as often but the police takes swift action if cases are reported (Representational Image)

The recent incidents are a stark reminder of how quickly the vulnerable can become victims. They underline the urgent need for a clear strategy—stronger family and community support, safer hiring practices, and more active policing.

As Guwahati grows, so must its responsibility to protect those who once cared for us. The safety of the elderly can’t be left to luck—or the next breaking news.