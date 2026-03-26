Vote for candidate, not symbols: Jayanta Das banks on public support in Dispur contest

Guwahati, March 26: The problems of the people will be solved when they start to vote for candidates and not for party symbols, said Jayanta Das, who resigned from the BJP and contesting from the Dispur constituency as an Independent candidate. He also said that only one person was responsible for denying him party ticket.

Following are the excerpts from an interview with the rebel candidate:

Assam Tribune: Many aspirants including sitting MLAs have been denied party tickets. So why you took such a decision?

Das: I had been working for the BJP since 1990. In 2001, I sought party ticket to contest polls but later I withdrew myself. In 2006, Pramod Mahajan, who was the then BJP in-charge for Assam forced me to contest from the Jalukbari constituency. Initially, I refused because I do not even know the constituency.

But in the interest of the party, I contested. Though I lost, I managed to strengthen the BJP’s organization in the constituency. Since 2011, in every polls, I was assured ticket but denied at the last moment and people started accusing me that I withdrew by taking money, which was not a fact. This time also I was denied ticket for a person who himself had once claimed that Congress was in his DNA. The person joined BJP only a day before he was given a party ticket by the BJP. This is not acceptable as I have been working in the constituency for years.

AT: But you have not said much against the BJP.

Das: Only one person is responsible for denying me party ticket. I requested the Chief Minister with folded hands to give me party ticket but he did not make eye contact with me and later denied me party ticket. I do not know why he did such injustice to me.

AT: How are your chances?

Das: Very good. Since the day I decided to contest, people flooded my house. I have been flooded with calls from all over the State.

AT: As you were a member of the AASU, how come you joined the BJP?

Das: The Assam agitation started when I was in class VI and I saw how the BJP leaders supported the movement. I had a belief that the BJP was the only party which could solve the problem of infiltration of foreigners. That is why I joined the party at a young age.

AT: Would you have taken the same move if Atul Bora had been given ticket?

Das: Maybe not. He is a senior person and he is a BJP man. Actually you know, people should start voting for the candidate and not the party. If people start voting for the candidate and not for party symbols, the problems would have been solved.

AT: You know better than me how much money is required to contest polls. Do you have that money?

Das: I do not need money. People are opening my offices. My friends offered their vehicles. My friends took responsibility of printing banners and leaflets. Even a rickshaw puller had offered me money. Moreover, people of the constituency know me. During Covid, I had moved around distributing medicines and ration. I had planted more than 7,800 saplings in the constituency.

AT: You are planning to set up Trinamool BJP. But we have seen that the existing regional parties are with either Congress or BJP. Will you be able to survive alone?

Das: I promise you we will be able to form all the district committees within six months. We can survive alone.

AT: You have been vocal about the social media cell of the BJP.

Das: Yes. Since the day I decided to contest polls, the social media cell of the BJP is quite active against me. If you see the posts against me, the accounts from where such messages are sent are locked. This proves these are fake accounts.