VoE, RPF launch awareness drive for clean, plastic-free Ambubachi Mahayog

Guwahati, June 23: Voice of Environment (VoE) under its Mission Clean Green Assam has coordinated with Railway Protection Force (RPF) to create awareness among devotees, visitors, sadhus, passengers and tourists to ensure a clean, eco-friendly and single-use plastic-free Ambubachi Mahayog-2025.

The drive commenced at Kamakhya Railway Station on Sunday.

The awareness drive, including a signature campaign, started on the Kamakhya Railway Station premises and Ambubachi Mahayog camp. Environmentalists Moharana Choudhury, Arun Sarma and Sabita Duta led the VoE team for the signature and interaction campaign from the shops near the entrance to Platform No 4. The team interacted with shopkeepers, railway staff and passengers about maintaining cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene at the station and Kamakhya temple during Ambubachi.

A team led by Pallabi Saikia and Priti Saikia interacted with the visitors, pilgrims and sadhus, highlighting the significance of cleanliness and hygiene in all the platforms. Vendors, railway officials, visitors, pilgrims and tourists took part in the signature campaign. The team covered all the platforms and waiting halls, and spoke to devotees and passengers regarding cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene, and to avoid the use of single-use plastic at the camps on the Kamakhya Railway Station premises.

Abhishek Kumar, Deputy Inspector General-cum-Chief Security Commissioner (DIG-cum-CSC), NFR, Pawan Kumar, Inspector RPF Post Kamakhya, Sub-Inspectors of RPF Post Kamakhya, RPF and GRP personnel, and railway officials were also present during the drive.

VoE urged all the stakeholders including individuals, civil society, youth clubs and media organizations to join hands to maintain cleanliness and hygiene during Ambubachi.









By

Staff Reporter