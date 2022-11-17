Viral Story: To ease gridlock in Guwahati, minor boy mans traffic

Guwahati, Nov 17: Traffic congestion in Guwahati has been on the rise and ever increasing. Amid the chaotic scenes, a kid near Gauhati Commerce College was seen manning the traffic, to ease the gridlocked area in the absence of a traffic cop.

As per sources, video of the boy manning the traffic has gone viral, where the little boy was seen managing the traffic like a pro.





Amidst the traffic snarls with vehicles lined up on both sides of the road, the boy managed the traffic efficiently by climbing atop the traffic point. While a few people expressed concern about it, some acknowledged the efforts of the boy and handed over some money.









Meanwhile, the incident prompted the police to deploy personnel in the area immediately.



Commuters said that it is a matter of concern as traffic cops were not available at a busy junction during peak hours. However, lack of manpower is the reason behind the unavailability of cops in the route, said reports.



