Victim or blackmailer? What led to Pune man’s murder in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 6: The concrete city woke up to a sensational murder case that took place at a popular five-star hotel, Radisson Blu, where a businessman from Maharashtra’s Pune was killed by a couple in Guwahati during the early hours of Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference to update details of the sensational murder, Commissioner of Guwahati Police Diganta Barah said that the victim, Sandeep Suresh Kamble (44), had checked in at the hotel at around 12.50 pm on February 5, 2024, along with a 25-year-old lady named Anjali Shaw (one of the accused).”

After examining the CCTV footage, it was found that the lady had left along with another person, Vikash Kumar Shaw (23), at around 2.45 pm. When the movement of Vikash was tracked in the CCTV footage, it was found that he was also lodged in the same hotel, the police commissioner said.

On investigating further, it was found that the duo had booked a ticket to Kolkata scheduled at 9.15 pm. Based on the information gathered, a police naka was set up in the Borjhar Outpost area along with roads leading to the LGBI airport and both suspects were caught at 5.42 pm on their way to the airport, Barah added.

While interrogating the suspects, it was revealed that Sandeep came in contact with Anjali in September 2023 in Kolkata. They both exchanged numbers, and slowly their relationship became closer and intimate. They used to spend nights together in hotels in Kolkata and Pune.

During such intimate encounters, Sandeep took some photographs of their intimate moments and also sent expensive gifts to Anjali.

“The victim, although married, wanted to marry Anjali and forced her to break off with her boyfriend Vikash. Slowly, Anjali started to break ties with Sandeep by avoiding him, however, the victim became more possessive and started blackmailing her by showing their photographs of intimate moments,” Barah said.

When Anjali broke all ties with the victim, Sandeep became more aggressive and shared the intimate photographs with her boyfriend.

Unable to bear the torture further, Anjali along with her boyfriend devised a plan to snatch his phones so that he is unable to blackmail them any longer.

As part of their plan, Anjali decided to meet Sandeep, however, sensing suspicion, the victim asked her to meet in Guwahati instead of Kolkata.

The three individuals arrived in Guwahati on February 5 separately. Anjali and Sandeep checked in to the same room, while Vikash checked in to another room.

At 2 pm, Vikash entered Anjali and Sandeep’s room as part of the plan. After that, a scuffle broke out between Vikash and the victim, leaving Sandeep severely injured and later on he died. Finding the victim in an unconscious state and profusely bleeding from the nose, they decided to leave the hotel room at 2.45 pm.

Initially, the couple tried to escape by catching a train heading for Kolkata from Kamakhya Railway Station. However, they changed their plan and decided to catch the flight at 9.15 pm.