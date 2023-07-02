Vice-President to attend 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati as Chief Guest

Guwahati, July 2: The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be attending the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on July 4, 2023.

On his arrival at Guwahati, the Vice-President will visit the Kamakhya Temple to offer his prayers.

During his daylong visit, the Vice-President will also interact with students at IIT Guwahati.