Vice-President to attend 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati as Chief Guest

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Vice-President to attend 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati as Chief GuestBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, July 2: The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be attending the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on July 4, 2023.
On his arrival at Guwahati, the Vice-President will visit the Kamakhya Temple to offer his prayers.
During his daylong visit, the Vice-President will also interact with students at IIT Guwahati.
Recommended Stories
Next Story
Guwahati, July 2: The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be attending the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on July 4, 2023.
On his arrival at Guwahati, the Vice-President will visit the Kamakhya Temple to offer his prayers.
During his daylong visit, the Vice-President will also interact with students at IIT Guwahati.
Recommended Stories