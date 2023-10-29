Vice President of India to visit Guwahati tomorrow

Guwahati, Oct 29: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is scheduled to attend a special event at Cotton University on Monday, October 30.

During his visit, the Vice President will engage in a one-hour interactive session with the university's professors, students, and staff.

The event will be graced by the presence of other dignitaries, including Gulab Chand Kataria, the University Chancellor and Governor of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

As part of preparations for the Vice President's visit, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a notice on Saturday, imposing certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles to ensure public safety.