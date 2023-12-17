Veteran Assamese actor Jayanta Das passes away

Guwahati, Dec 17: Assamese actor Jayanta Das passed away at the age of 54 in Guwahati on Saturday night.

According to sources, Jayanta Das had multiple ailments including liver disease, when he was admitted to a private hospital in very critical condition.

His last rites were performed at the Navagraha cemetery in Guwahati.

Taking to X platform, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Saddened by the untimely demise of actor Jayanta Das. The demise of Das, who occupied a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam with his powerful performance in every field of Assamese films, serials, akashvani dramas, etc., is an irreparable loss to the cultural sphere of the state as well as to the social life.”

Jayanta Das was famously known for his comic role as Hemanta Kakoti in the hit Assamese sitcom 'Bharaghar', which left a lasting impact.

He was also seen in Assamese movies, including Nayak, Moina Sorai Moina Maat, Kadambari, Mon and Kanyadaan.