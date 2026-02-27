Veteran actor Taufiqur Rahman honoured at Radha Govinda Baruah Theatre Festival

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: Socio-cultural organization Jyotirupa on Thursday felicitated eminent actor-director Taufiqur Rahman in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the field of art and culture during the concluding day of the 18th Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah Memorial Theatre Festival.

Rahman was honoured with a citation, xorai, memento, and traditional shawl at a programme held at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, where the three-day festival was organized from February 24 to 26.

In the citation presented on the occasion, Jyotirupa described Rahman as an artiste with a deep and resonant voice whose creative journey spanning more than five decades has significantly enriched Assam’s cultural landscape.

The organization noted that Rahman has left a distinct mark across theatre, television, and cinema while also contributing as a playwright, producer, scriptwriter, and director. His powerful dialogue delivery and portrayal of diverse characters were highlighted as hallmarks of his artistic excellence that have earned him wide recognition and several honours.

The felicitation ceremony formed part of the festival’s closing programme, which also featured the staging of the play Bukur Soru Sorai. The production, based on a story and concept by Ujjala Barman and dramatized by Amlan Deep Saikia, was presented by Angana, Guwahati, with overall planning and direction by Barman.

The three-day theatre festival witnessed participation of theatre groups and cultural enthusiasts, and concluded with the felicitation and theatrical presentation, bringing the annual event to a close on Thursday.





By

Staff Reporter