Venue-wise committees will be formed immediately: Chief secy on PM’s Sept 13 visit prep

Guwahati, Sept 3: Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State.

Modi is scheduled to arrive on September 13 on a two-day visit.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will attend the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Khanapara, lay the foundation stones of key infrastructure projects including the Guwahati Ring Road Project, a bridge over the Brahmaputra at Kuruwa, and Darrang Medical College, and inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Golaghat.

He is also scheduled to visit Mizoram.

The meeting was chaired by Kota, and was attended on hybrid mode by senior officials and stakeholders.

“A comprehensive review of arrangements at all venues was undertaken. Venue-wise committees comprising senior officials of key departments will be notified immediately, with the Home & Political Department entrusted with the overall supervision and coordination of their functioning,” he said.

Further, a detailed responsibility matrix has been finalized delineating the roles of all nodal officers and departments, to ensure meticulous preparedness and seamless conduct of the Prime Minister’s visit.









By

Staff Reporter