Veer Lachit Sena members nabbed for engaging in clashes with Kamakhya Temple authorities

Guwahati, Jan 27: Six members of Veer Lachit Sena were apprehended by Guwahati police due to their suspected participation in confrontations with Kamakhya temple authorities on Friday night.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Friday when a scuffle broke out between the members of the Veer Lachit Sena and the employees of Kamakhya temple, in relation to a matter regarding the parking of vehicles.

The temple management lodged an FIR at the Jalukbari Police Station against the members of the organisation who were engaged in the incident. Based on the FIR, the Jalukbari Police took action and arrested the six members.

The arrested members are Veer Lachit Sena Kamrup district Committee’s Chief Secretary Bikash Axom, Vice President Tapan Sarma, members Matiur Rahman, Rabi Dihingia, Manoj Deka and Bikrant Kalita.

Addressing the media, the members have mentioned that they had to engage in the matter because some people from the Bihari community were threatening and beating up an Assamese boy and they had to interfere to his rescue, saying that Veer Lachit Sena has and will stand for the protection of the indigenous people of Assam.