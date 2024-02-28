Veer Lachit Sena members arrested for restraining out-of-state candidates in SSC-GD Exam 

Guwahati, Feb 28: Veer Lachit Sena has landed in yet another controversy for restraining candidates from outside the state who had come for the SSC-GD examination at an examination centre in Guwahati’s Borjhar on Tuesday.

According to police sources, members of Veer Lachit Sena restrained a few candidates on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am who had come for the SSC-GD exam at E Com Tower in Borjhar under Azara Police Station in the name of checking candidates from outside the state. As a result of this restraint, the genuine candidates were barred from appearing in the examination as they were not from Assam.

An unruly situation was created outside the exam centre, affecting all the candidates. The situation prompted DCP West and police officials of Azara PS to rush to the spot and detain the members of the organisation.

Though the examination went on peacefully, the five candidates who were restrained missed their exam.

Unable to appear in the examination, one of the candidates, Dharmendra Chauhan, lodged an FIR, based on which a case was registered.

The police arrested six members of the organisation involved in the incident. The arrestees have been identified as Bikash Baruah (34), Tapan Kumar Sharma (47), Jayanta Sharma (21), Rajesh Deori (28), Bikrant Kalita (34) and Karun Swargiary (23).