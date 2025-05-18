Vanishing playgrounds: Guwahati’s children caught in crunch of concrete

In rapidly urbanising cities, one of the most overlooked consequences of development is the disappearance of public playgrounds and open, green spaces. Guwahati, like many other growing cities, has witnessed an explosion in high-rise buildings, shopping complexes, and gated communities. However, open grounds for children to play are becoming a rare sight. What was once an everyday ritual for kids - is now a luxury only few can afford!

Urban growth and childhood freedom

Urban sprawl and unregulated construction have eaten into the Guwahati’s green lungs. Almost every inch of land is being monetised, and playgrounds or parks are the first to be sacrificed.

Today, parents often struggle to find safe and adequate play areas for their kids. While schools offer some physical activity, they are rarely enough. After school, most children spend their evenings in front of screens, not because they choose to, but because there’s nowhere else to go.

“Our society doesn’t have a park—just a small open area near the gate, which isn’t safe or enough for kids to run around freely. After school, my daughter ends up staying indoors on most days. It’s disheartening to watch her miss out on the joy of playing outside like we did as children,” says Bristi Borah, a mother.

Lack of planning and accessibility

Urban residential complexes often prioritise parking, driveways, and additional floors over open areas. Even when a “play area” is present, it’s often small, poorly maintained, or located too close to vehicular movement, posing safety risks.

“Due to lack of space and cost-cutting, developers prioritise maximising units over non-revenue-generating areas like playgrounds. The urgency to meet housing demand often sidelines recreational space, especially in budget and mid-range projects,” a local builder shares, requesting anonymity.









A playground in a gated community (Photo: Pixabay)

Some schools, however, are attempting to fill the gap by renting or partnering with facilities like paid-play areas for events like sports days. However, these are occasional efforts, and not a permanent replacement for everyday free play.

Builders are starting to notice. “Yes, we’ve received feedback from families requesting better play facilities, and that has influenced planning. A few of our upcoming projects consciously include play zones inspired by buyer feedback, changing urban family needs, and community well-being goals,” says the builder, adding that though challenging, it’s possible.

“Yes, regulations exist. Guidelines like those in the Building Laws suggest play areas, but implementation varies state-wise and is often weakly enforced,” he adds.

The rise of commercial play spaces

As public playgrounds disappear, private initiatives have stepped in to fill the void. One such initiative making waves in Guwahati is Hustle House, a multi-activity play and sports facility catering to both children and adults.

“We saw how urban expansion was eating up all the free space. Children were unable to engage in physical activities due to the lack of playgrounds. That’s why we took the initiative to build a safe and engaging play area. Our facility includes a soft play zone for kids, a turf, and grounds for both children and adults,” says Ruchika Gupta of Hustle House.

While facilities like play areas are a welcome solution, they are commercial and not accessible to everyone. The monetisation of outdoor activities underscores a deeper urban planning failure. When playgrounds become commodities, a child’s right to free physical play becomes a matter of affordability.

“It’s great that places like paid-play initiatives exist, but I wish we didn’t have to pay to let our kids play. In our childhood, we never needed to think twice before stepping out with a football. But now, unless you live near a club or a private facility, your child simply won’t have a proper place to play. That’s unfair for the children,” shares Pratyush Das, a father of a 10-year-old.

Children health at risk?

Dr Akanksha, an ophthalmologist, stresses on the health implications of this trend, “Natural light is important for healthy eye development. Engaging in outdoor activities helps expose children to natural light. Rapid fall in the number of proper playgrounds has left the children with no option but to spend more time indoors, often in front of screens, thus leading to digital eye strains, dry eyes, headache and eventually myopia.”









Lost in the screen - a modern childhood unfolds (Photo: Unsplash)

Experts emphasise that physical play is not just essential for physical growth, but for emotional and cognitive development too.

Dr Ilonika Raj, a psychiatrist, explains the psychological consequences, “Ages 3–11 years are critical for children's brain development. Outdoor play enhances self-expression, social skills, and awareness of the world. A lack of accessible parks and playgrounds reduces outdoor play, increasing the risk of poor coping skills, stress, anxiety, phobias, autism, gaming addiction, and ADHD-like psychiatric manifestations.”

Reimagining urban planning

The need of the hour is urgent intervention by city planners and municipal bodies. Every urban development plan should mandate the inclusion of green, open spaces that are accessible to the public.

Experts feel local authorities must preserve existing fields and parks, renovate abandoned lots into community spaces, and enforce penalties on builders who violate open space norms.

“Partnerships between builders and local authorities can play an important role. Joint-use parks, proper zoning, and better urban design policies can ensure public play spaces,” suggests a developer, who doesn’t want to be named.









Slides, swings and sunshine, the magic of outdoor play (Photo: Unsplash)

The real change, many agree, lies in mindset. “It’s evolving positively. Growing awareness and buyer demand are pushing developers to rethink child-friendly infrastructure in urban planning,” he adds.

As we continue to build vertically, we must not forget to breathe horizontally—through lawns, fields, parks, and play zones. Until then, while places like paid play areas provide some relief, the battle for open play spaces continue—brick by brick, voice by voice, for every child’s right to run, jump, and simply play.