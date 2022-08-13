84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Vande Mataram chant by school students gave me goosebumps: Assam CM

By PTI
Vande Mataram chant by school students gave me goosebumps: Assam CM
Guwahati, Aug 13: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had his goosebump moment on Saturday on hearing school students chant 'Vande Mataram', the Assam chief minister, who participated in a 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning march) along with them as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Sarma marched through the streets of Guwahati and the general people joined him in the procession.

"Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay", the chief minister tweeted.

"Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps!" he posted on the micro blogging site later.

Civil and police administration across Assam, along with schools and colleges, have organised different programmes, including rallies and competitions as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The Dhubri district administration organised a 'Tiranga boat rally' on Brahmaputra river in collaboration with the police and BSF.

Dhubri deputy commissioner Anbamuthan MP organised the boat rally to create awareness among people living in the char areas (sandbars) to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

The rally by 75 machine boats started from Dhubri Kachari Ghat to Chalakura Char and terminated at Kachari Ghat, an official release said.

The 75 machine boats were decorated with the Tricolour and balloons creating a spectacular view on the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra.

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in...

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate...

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Authorities arrange for 'ostracised' man's last rites as villagers refuse to help family
13 Aug 2022 6:11 AM GMT
13 Aug 2022 6:11 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 13: The buried body of a villager was exhumed and cremated as per Hindu rituals by the...

Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit due to I-Day celebrations
12 Aug 2022 12:06 PM GMT
12 Aug 2022 12:06 PM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 12: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently planned for a visit in Assam for the...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet...

Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
10 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT
10 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: More than 53 lakh national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in...

Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebrations
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Along with the rest of the country, Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate the 75th...

Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven...

Assam Youth Congress holds procession to mark 75 years of Independence in Guwahati
9 Aug 2022 8:39 AM GMT
9 Aug 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Assam Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a procession to mark 75 years of...

Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery
8 Aug 2022 11:09 AM GMT
8 Aug 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 8: A person was arrested from Sonitpur district of Assam in a joint operation of Army...

Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture...

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in...

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate...

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Authorities arrange for 'ostracised' man's last rites as villagers refuse to help family
13 Aug 2022 6:11 AM GMT
13 Aug 2022 6:11 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 13: The buried body of a villager was exhumed and cremated as per Hindu rituals by the...

Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit due to I-Day celebrations
12 Aug 2022 12:06 PM GMT
12 Aug 2022 12:06 PM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 12: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently planned for a visit in Assam for the...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet...

Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
10 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT
10 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: More than 53 lakh national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in...

Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebrations
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Along with the rest of the country, Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate the 75th...

Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven...

Assam Youth Congress holds procession to mark 75 years of Independence in Guwahati
9 Aug 2022 8:39 AM GMT
9 Aug 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Assam Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a procession to mark 75 years of...

Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery
8 Aug 2022 11:09 AM GMT
8 Aug 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 8: A person was arrested from Sonitpur district of Assam in a joint operation of Army...

Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture...

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

