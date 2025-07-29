Uzanbazar locals urge GMDA to rename riverfront park as 'Sati Radhika Park'

Guwahati, July 29: Residents of greater Uzanbazar area on Monday urged the Guwahati Development Department (GDD) Minister and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to name the renovated riverfront park along Uzanbazar area (from Poki Ghat to Jahaj Ghat) as Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan besides designating and preserving an area as ‘Mangalik Ghat’ for enabling sourcing of water for various auspicious occasions.

In a memorandum to the Guwahati Development Minister and GMDA, the signatories said that the name of the existing park before it was renovated recently had already been formally known as Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan and the name of the park had a long emotional and tradition association with the local people.

“There is an enduring legend about Sati Radhika, who is particularly revered among the Kaibartta people living near rivers. Even Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva acknowledged her supernatural and pious powers and gave her the title of ‘Sati Shanti.’ As such, we urge the authorities concerned, including the GDD Minister and GMDA, to retain the renovated park’s name as Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan,” the memorandum said.

At the same time, the memo added, a portion of the riverfront should be designated as ‘Mangalik Ghat’ to enable people to procure river water for various auspicious and ceremonial occasions such as puja, shraddha, marriage, etc.

“This is also quite important for the residents of Greater Uzanbazar area. The Mangalik Ghat can be developed over an area outside the park,” the memorandum said.

