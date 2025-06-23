Unpaid since March, SSA education volunteers stage protest in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 23: A number of Education Volunteers (EVs) and Additional Education Volunteers (AEVs) staged a protest outside the Sarba Siksha Abhijan (SSA) office in Kahilipara on Monday, demanding the release of their pending salaries.

The demonstrators, who have not received their wages since March this year, gathered in large numbers under the blazing sun to voice their grievances. Many said they were continuing to conduct their classes while simultaneously protesting.

One protestor criticised the government for failing to address the issue of low salaries and for not implementing a promised wage hike.

"In its election manifesto, the BJP had assured that it would increase the wages of computer teachers, shiksha mitras, and shiksha karmis if voted to power in Assam. While the jobs of computer teachers and shiksha mitras were regularised, ours have been ignored," the protestor told The Assam Tribune.













Protestors outside the SSA Office in Kahilipara on Monday (AT Photo)

Many of the protestors highlighted that they have been working with the SSA since as far back as 2003. “We were selected through a panel constituted under the district administration. All of us here are graduates,” said another protestor.

The educators expressed serious concern over the financial hardship caused by the delay in salaries. “We have young children and elderly parents at home. How are we supposed to take care of them?” asked one of them.

Another protestor, citing health problems, said she had to put off her treatment due to the lack of income. “I am suffering from health issues and going through a tough time. I request the government and the concerned authorities to release our salaries. This is our right,” she said.

The protestors warned of intensifying their agitation if their concerns are not addressed within a week.

Meanwhile, the District Mission Coordinator of SSA Kamrup (Metro) in March wrote to the Mission Director of SSA Assam, citing a shortage of funds as the reason for the delayed payments to EVs and AEVs under the National Residential Special Training Centre (NRSTC) for March.













The District Mission Coordinator of SSA Kamrup (Metro) sent a letter to the Mission Director of SSA Assam to release funds for the payment of salaries to EVs and AEVs (AT Photo)

According to the coordinator, there are 116 EVs and 70 AEVs in Kamrup (Metro).

“The total honorarium required is Rs 12,09,000 per month. However, in February and March 2025, we received only Rs 7,67,000 against 117 EVs and five AEVs, out of the sanctioned 116 EVs and 70 AEVs,” the letter stated.

It further highlighted a fund shortage of Rs 4,42,000 for February and Rs 12,09,000 for March 2025.

SSA Kamrup (Metro) officials said they are unable to disburse salaries due to this shortfall and have urged the Mission Director to take urgent action.