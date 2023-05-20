85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to arrive in Guwahati on May 24

By The Assam Tribune
Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to arrive in Guwahati on May 24
Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, May 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Guwahati on May 24 for a two day visit.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Shah on May 25 will hand over appointment letters to 45,000 youths who were recruited into various state government departments.

Furthermore, during the programme Shah will lay foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to attend the event on May 26.


