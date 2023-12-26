Unidentified miscreants vandalise Kothari Super Market in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 26: A group of unidentified individuals created a ruckus on Guwahati’s National Highway 37 on Tuesday.

According to information received, the group barged inside the Kothari Super Market at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati and destroyed over 30 to 40 operational shops primarily dealing with automobile and vehicle-related services. They destroyed valuables that belonged to the tenants, who solely relied on these shops for their livelihood.

As per reports, a group of 200 to 250 people compelled the tenants to shut down and vacate the premises, leaving their valuable belongings inside the shops.



Following the incident, the victims lodged an FIR at Basistha Police Station.



According to the victims, they have been continuing their business in the area for all these years after signing an agreement with Malchand Motilal Kothari. However, recent activities have shown that the land is no longer in the possession of Kothari. Instead, a new owner named Sumeswar Tumung had occupied the land from Kothari.

