Unidentified miscreants open fire on businessman in Guwahati, probe underway

Guwahati, Feb 17: A firing incident unfolded in Assam’s Guwahati city on Friday night.

The terrifying incident occurred in the Khanapara locality of the city, where a suspected miscreant targeted a businessman.

The victim has been identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Choudhury.

As per sources, some unidentified miscreants opened fire at the businessman when he was inside his car in the middle of a traffic jam in Khanapara.

Fortunately, both the driver and the victim escaped the scene unhurt.

According to information received, Choudhury was on his way back home when the sensational incident took place.

Following the incident, the victim immediately lodged an FIR at Basistha Police Station in connection with the matter.

Currently, the police are investigating the matter and they seized the victim’s car for a forensic test.



