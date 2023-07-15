Unidentified miscreants attack family in Guwahati’s Hatigaon

Guwahati, July 15: A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a family in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Friday.

As per sources, a group of 7-8 youths who were under the influence of alcohol allegedly attacked the residence of one Rahima Begum in Sijubari, Hatigaon.

The miscreants attacked the residents by hurling rocks and bricks late night. The windows of the home were smashed and several goods were destroyed. It is further alleged that the group of youth threatened to kill the family.

Meanwhile, the victim family lodged an FIR at Hatigaon police station in connection with the incident. However, it has been alleged the police did not registered a case in this regard.