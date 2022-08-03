Unidentified man stabs youth at Guwahati Club bus stand

Guwahati, Aug 3: A youth was severely injured after an unidentified man stabbed him in Guwahati Club bus stand on Wednesday.

As per sources, the youth was walking along the footpath when he was stabbed by an unidentified man. The incident took place in front of Gogoi tower.

The injured person later came to a pharmacy. The police was informed and the youth was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

More details awaited.