Unidentified dead body of woman recovered in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 22: A dead body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, the dead body was recovered at the shuttle gate of Maligaon near a railway track.

It is suspected that the woman may have died after falling from a moving train.

Meanwhile, locals informed the authorities and an investigation has been initiated to determine the identity of the woman.