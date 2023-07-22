85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Unidentified dead body of woman recovered in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Unidentified dead body of woman recovered in Guwahati
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Jul 22: A dead body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, the dead body was recovered at the shuttle gate of Maligaon near a railway track.

It is suspected that the woman may have died after falling from a moving train.

Meanwhile, locals informed the authorities and an investigation has been initiated to determine the identity of the woman.

The Assam Tribune


