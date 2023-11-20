Unidentified biker lifts minor in Guwahati by offering toys

Guwahati, Nov 20: A six-year-old child was allegedly abducted by an unidentified man from Kanaklata Road at Hatigaon’s Sijubari area in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to the victim’s mother, the child was abducted at 2.45 p.m. when the child was playing near his house. The alleged kidnapper, an unidentified youth, enticed the child with toys before committing the crime. Moreover, the abduction was carried out using a numberless motorcycle, and the kidnapper took precautions by covering his face.

The family has already lodged an FIR at Hatigaon police station in connection with the whole incident. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the abduction was done with the intention of extorting money or for any other reason.