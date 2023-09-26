Unappetizing Surprise: Diner finds lifeless lizard in rice at Guwahati hotel

Guwahati, Sep 26: A tense situation unfolded at a hotel located in the Paltanbazar area of Guwahati on Monday night when a person discovered a lifeless lizard in his serving of rice.

The incident occurred at Maa Kali Hotel in the Paltan Bazar locality, where a diner from Silchar had arrived for a meal.

A dispute erupted between the person and the hotel staff following the discovery.

Later on, the disgruntled customer registered a formal complaint against the hotel with the Paltan Bazar Police Station.