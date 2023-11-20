Unable to bear India’s loss in World cup final, Guwahati youth dies

Guwahati, Nov 20: In India, cricket is not only considered as a sport but a religion. Whenever team India loses, the entire country feels the loss.

After remaining unbeaten for the entire campaign, India could not claim the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 title in the final showdown against Australia on home ground as Pat Cummins kept his words to silence the entire stadium.

Amidst these heartbreaking match, a youth in Guwahati embraced death after being unable to accept India’s defeat in the World Cup finals.

According to initial information, the incident occurred in the Saukuchi area, where the youth was found dead inside his room.

The deceased has been identified as Mrinal Mazumdar (21).

Mrinal was watching the game together with his family at home, however, he started to feel low after the game was over and went to sleep with an empty stomach. He was also feeling discomfort going to sleep.

Later, when he did not wake up in the morning, his family broke the door of his room only to find his lifeless body. He was rushed to Hayat hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead.

The body of Mrinal has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post mortem examination. It is learned that Mrinal had no previous illness, however, the cause of his death will be ascertained after the autopsy.

It has come to light that Mrinal was a student at Birubari ITI and was the only child in his family.

His father, Ajit Mazumdar is a clerk at NEF Law College.