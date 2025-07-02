UK-based artist turns Sixmile bus stop into eco-art space

Guwahati, July 2: In a spectacular fusion of art and activism, UK-based artist Dr Kasturi Hazarika recently unveiled an installation at the Sixmile bus stop in Khanapara, Guwahati, in a bid to raise awareness about the decline of bird habitats while encouraging public interaction with creative expression in everyday spaces.

Dr Hazarika, who holds a PhD in Sociology from the University of York, is known for her work in public and community art, often using creative mediums to engage the public in meaningful dialogue around pressing social issues.

What made this initiative distinctive was the unconventional choice of venue. By transforming a routine urban fixture - a bus stop - into a platform for environmental reflection, the artist challenged viewers to reconsider the spaces they often overlook. Passengers and passers- by paused to observe the installation, intrigued by its setting.

"Bus stops are places where people pause in transit. They hold a unique position in the public landscape," said Dr Hazarika. "Through this project, I wanted to explore how such spaces can serve as points of communication and awareness, using public art as a conduit."

She added, "Art events at bus stops could infuse our city with visual vitality while simultaneously ad- dressing issues that matter. They could transform waiting into moments of reflection."

Dr Hazarika expressed her gratitude to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the office of the Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, for their support in making the project a reality.