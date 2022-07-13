Two youths threatens on duty traffic police in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 13: Two youths allegedly threatened a traffic policeman in Guwahati Club area last night after the cop clicked a picture of their vehicle.

As per sources, a traffic cop took a picture of a four wheeler for violating traffic rules. However, the action did not go down well with the people on board the vehicle.

The youths threatened the on duty policeman in an aggressive manner and warned of dire consequences. They allegedly tried to obstruct the policeman from conducting his duties and engaged in a heated argument.

One of them repeatedly introduced himself as the son of a jailor and threatened the policeman of serious implications and tried to click the picture of the nameplate of the on duty policeman.

Meanwhile, the two youths walked away threatening the cop soon after he said that they will inform the media.