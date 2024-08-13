Two Uttar Pradesh men held with fake gold in Guwahati

In a recent significant bust, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended two men from Uttar Pradesh, seizing fake gold and other incriminating items.

Guwahati, Aug 13:

The suspects, identified as Ahamad (28) from Banaras district and Rahis Ahamad (40) from Chandauli district, were arrested following a raid in the Accounts Colony Road area near Nilachal flyover in Maligaon.

The operation, conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, led to the recovery of a boat-shaped gold item weighing 1.365 grams, cash amounting to Rs 4,700, and a hacksaw blade.

The STF Assam detailed the operation on their official micro-blogging account, stating, “Based on reliable input, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Maligaon under Jalukbari PS and apprehended two persons along with a boat-shaped, fake gold weighing 1.36 kg, cash, and other articles.”

Both Ahamad and Rahis Ahamad have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway. The STF is continuing its investigation into the case.

This recent bust follows another significant seizure by the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) in June.

The Dispur Police arrested two men, Hiramul Islam (24) from Bihpuria and Nazirul Islam (19) from Laluk in Lakhimpur district, in connection with the possession of fake gold and counterfeit currency.

Authorities had recovered a large sum of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 34,09,000 during that raid.

