Guwahati

Two OIL workers die of electrocution in Guwahati, another injured

By The Assam Tribune
Two OIL workers die of electrocution in Guwahati, another injured
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, May 6: In a tragic incident two Oil India Limited workers died of electrocution while another received severe burn injuries in Guwahati on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in Narengi when the trio who were working inside the OIL building came into contact with an exposed, powerful electric wire on the ground.

Meanwhile, the injured employee was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

