Guwahati

Two nabbed for dealing in stolen brass metal items in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Two nabbed for dealing in stolen brass metal items in Guwahati
AT Photo 

Guwahati, Apr 29: The Bharalumukh Police nabbed two people for their involvement in a theft case of brass metal items in Fatashil Saraswati hills in Guwahati.

As per sources, the accused identified as Vishal Chaudhury was arrested for stealing brass metal items along with valuables like ornaments.

The Bharalumukh Police launched an investigation and on getting evidence, Chaudhury was arrested. During interrogation it was further revealed that Choudhury sold the stolen items to a person named Nazrul Islam. Police have also arrested Nazrul Islam for purchasing the stolen items.

Meanwhile, the duo is being interrogated for further information.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
The Assam Tribune


