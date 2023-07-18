Two minor girls rescued from flesh trade in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 18: In a gruesome incident, two minor girls were rescued from alleged flesh trade in Guwahati city on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the minors were rescued from a hotel located in Lal Ganesh area of Guwahati after a rescue operation was carried out by an NGO named Assam Centre for Rural Development.

According to sources, the two minors were allegedly being trafficked from Silchar in Assam and were being taken to Mumbai for flesh trade.

Meanwhile, an accused identified as Rahul Ahmed Laskar, has been arrested but his role in the racket is yet to be ascertained.

Police have further initiated an investigation regarding the matter.