Two held with suspected heroin in separate operations in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 22: The team of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, arrested one drug peddler on Wednesday in Assam’s Hojai district.

Based on specific inputs, the team launched an operation, following which they were able to seize 982 grams of suspected heroin near Hojai Railway Station.



The arrested individual has been identified as Arjun Das, age 48.



Further legal proceedings on the matter are underway.



Meanwhile, in another case, an eighteen-year-old youth was arrested by the police in Guwahati’s Ulubari area with 62.50 grams of suspected heroin.



Moreover, along with the heroin, the police also seized one iPhone and a scooty from his possession.



Further investigation is underway.



















