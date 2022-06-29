Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, June 29: The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested two people from Lachit Nagar area in Guwahati in a drug trafficking case.

As per sources Jolie Devi and Ankur Jyoti Das were arrested in the presence independent witnesses. The police recovered 28 empty small vials, a total of 7 gms brown sugar, 5 mobile phones, 4 syringes, 1 Dio Scooty (AS01BS2872) and ₹ 15,500/-cash

On the basis of information, a police team from Paltan Bazar Police Station along with CRPF raided a house following which they drug peddlers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Act, 1985 and have initiated the interrogation of the detained individuals.





