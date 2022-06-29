84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

By The Assam Tribune
Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police
X

Guwahati, June 29: The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested two people from Lachit Nagar area in Guwahati in a drug trafficking case.

As per sources Jolie Devi and Ankur Jyoti Das were arrested in the presence independent witnesses. The police recovered 28 empty small vials, a total of 7 gms brown sugar, 5 mobile phones, 4 syringes, 1 Dio Scooty (AS01BS2872) and ₹ 15,500/-cash

On the basis of information, a police team from Paltan Bazar Police Station along with CRPF raided a house following which they drug peddlers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Act, 1985 and have initiated the interrogation of the detained individuals.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Manipur SDRF team reach Silchar for flood relief and rescue

Manipur SDRF team reach Silchar for flood relief and rescue

Assam CM visits flood affected areas of Patacharkuchi and Medhikuchi

Assam CM visits flood affected areas of Patacharkuchi and Medhikuchi

Next Story
Similar Posts
Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, June 29: The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested two people from Lachit Nagar area in Guwahati in a drug trafficking case.

As per sources Jolie Devi and Ankur Jyoti Das were arrested in the presence independent witnesses. The police recovered 28 empty small vials, a total of 7 gms brown sugar, 5 mobile phones, 4 syringes, 1 Dio Scooty (AS01BS2872) and ₹ 15,500/-cash

On the basis of information, a police team from Paltan Bazar Police Station along with CRPF raided a house following which they drug peddlers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Act, 1985 and have initiated the interrogation of the detained individuals.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Manipur SDRF team reach Silchar for flood relief and rescue

Manipur SDRF team reach Silchar for flood relief and rescue

Assam CM visits flood affected areas of Patacharkuchi and Medhikuchi

Assam CM visits flood affected areas of Patacharkuchi and Medhikuchi

Similar Posts
X
X