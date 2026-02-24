Two held after lewd remark to woman in Jalukbari; public safety debate reignites

Guwahati, Feb 23: Two persons were detained by Jalukbari police after a woman alleged that she was subjected to lewd remarks while walking along a road near the Katia Dolong railway bridge in Jalukbari on February 23, an incident that has reignited concerns over public safety in parts of the city.

The accused have been identified as Hannan Mallick of Barpeta and Tanu Borah of Palashbari.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred in the morning as she was heading towards Jalukbari bus stop near the railway bridge.

One of the accused allegedly passed an objectionable remark at her, saying, “What’s your price?”, leaving her shocked at what she described as brazen behaviour on a busy stretch.

The accused fled when she attempted to photograph him.

The woman immediately dialled the emergency helpline number 112 to report the matter. Officials from Jalukbari Police Station informed her that regular patrolling is conducted in the area and assured prompt action.

Within hours, Jalukbari police detained two individuals in connection with the incident.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, a senior police official said, “Two persons have been picked up in connection with the eve-teasing incident in Jalukbari. Necessary action has been initiated.”

The episode has once again drawn attention to concerns raised by residents about safety in certain parts of Guwahati, particularly after sunset.

Areas such as GS Road, Ganeshguri and Jalukbari are often cited as witnessing increased presence of anti-social elements during evening hours.

Residents say the city presents contrasting realities - bustling and orderly by day, but less reassuring at night.

A woman resident of Adabari observed that society may be growing desensitised to such incidents. “I think we, as a society, have normalised that this is happening right under our noses. We see, we ignore and if we come across them in our path, we just take a different route. That’s how we take ourselves out from the situation but yes, this is not a permanent solution,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, a resident of Borthakur Mill Road in Ulubari said that despite periodic police action, the presence of anti-social elements appears to resurface.

“There have been many a time when police came and picked them up. Recently, the police raided a small hotel in the area where such activities were going on. Things were okay for a month or so and then it again became a normal thing. In such times, what can we do?” the resident said.

While the swift police response in the February 23 incident offered reassurance to the complainant, residents maintain that sustained vigilance and long-term measures are necessary to ensure safer public spaces across the city.