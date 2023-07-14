Two Guwahati cops under investigation for extortion of money

Guwahati, Jul 14: Two police officials serving at Satgaon police station in Guwahati are currently being investigated for their alleged involvement in extortion.

The Officer In-Charge (OC) of Satgaon PS, Sandip Kumar Kanu, and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), Alakesh Baruah, were summoned to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office on Friday morning to address the accusations.

The investigation revolves around the claims that the duo attempted to extort money from an individual whose motorcycle had been stolen.

Reportedly the duo demanded Rs 5000 from the person in exchange for helping recover the stolen bike.

When the individual refused to comply, the police officers allegedly refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident.

Later, the individual sought the assistance of higher authorities and filed a complaint against the implicated police officials, prompting an inquiry into the matter.