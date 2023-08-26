85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Two drug peddlers arrested with brown sugar in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Two drug peddlers arrested with brown sugar in Guwahati
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 26: Two drug peddlers were arrested near GMC Market, Fancybazar in Guwahati on Friday.

As per sources, Guwahati police seized around 3 soap boxes containing three brown sugar packets from the peddlers possession.

The two accused have been identified as Ajibur Rahman and Kurban Ali of Chaygaon.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Two drug peddlers arrested with brown sugar in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 26: Two drug peddlers were arrested near GMC Market, Fancybazar in Guwahati on Friday.

As per sources, Guwahati police seized around 3 soap boxes containing three brown sugar packets from the peddlers possession.

The two accused have been identified as Ajibur Rahman and Kurban Ali of Chaygaon.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X