Two dead, 5 injured in electrical accidents at Guwahati flyover sites; no action yet

Guwahati, Sept 3: Since December, two people have died and five others have been injured in electrical accidents at flyover construction sites across the capital city, primarily due to a failure to adhere to safety protocols.

Despite these recurring incidents, no investigations have been initiated, and no one has been held accountable. Instead, various agencies continue to shift responsibility onto one another.

The most recent incident occurred at Silpukhuri.

At the under-construction GNB Road flyover site, where a construction worker died and two others were injured after coming into contact with an 11kV overhead power line. The deceased worker fell from the under-construction flyover after being electrocuted.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) reported the incident to the Chandmari police station as well as to the Chief Electrical Inspector. While police have registered an UD (unnatural death) case and conducted necessary formalities, no official investigation was initiated into the lapses, if there were any.

The Office of the Chief Electrical Inspector, which is responsible for overseeing electrical safety through inspections, accident investigations, and ensuring regulatory compliance, stated that it only investigates incidents involving power lines above 11kV.

“Moreover, we can only begin an investigation if the government officially recommends it,” said an official from the office.

An APDCL official noted that the utility company is responsible only up to the electricity meter.

“Beyond that point, it’s the consumer’s responsibility,” the official added.

It was found that the workers had been operating dangerously close to the overhead power line, which had not yet been relocated to a safer distance.

“The contractor or the PWD should have requested us to disconnect the power supply while work was ongoing in such risky conditions,” the APDCL official said.

“Earlier meetings were held where PWD and contractors were told to inform APDCL in advance if a power shutdown was needed. No such intimation was given in this case. In Lal Ganesh area (Cycle Factory flyover site), we sometimes cut the power for hours when contractors notify us, and that’s why there have been fewer accidents there,” he said.

While electricity poles along the Chandmari–Bamunimaidam stretch have been relocated to safer spots, work on the Chandmari–Ambari stretch has been sluggish. The PWD is in charge of relocating the poles.

A PWD official pointed out another issue – worker non-compliance with safety gear protocols.

“Many workers are reluctant to wear helmets, gloves, jackets, or harnesses. We’re now strictly enforcing safety protocols,” the official said.

The recent fatality could have been avoided had the worker been wearing proper safety gear. The rod he was carrying accidentally touched the live wire, causing him to fall. The two other workers, who were also electrocuted, survived with injuries because they did not fall.