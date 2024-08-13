Two children missing in Guwahati in 48 hrs, safety concerns rise

Guwahati, Aug 13: Guwahati has been rocked by the disappearance of two children in separate incidents over the past two days, sparking fears about the safety of children in the city.

In the first incident, Nayana Tati, a fourth-grade student at Pub Sarania LP School, went missing on Monday while returning home from school.

The minor, who resides in the Pub Sarania locality of Guwahati, was reportedly sent home alone by the school authorities before her family could arrive to pick her up.

When Nayana failed to return home, her distraught parents searched the area extensively but to no avail.

Desperate for help, the family approached Chandmari Police Station to report their missing daughter.

However, they allege that the police did not take their concerns seriously, leaving the family in anguish and without any leads on Nayana's whereabouts.

In a separate incident, three students from the Bhanwari Devi Saraogi Government Higher Secondary School for Hearing Impaired in Kahilipara, Guwahati, went missing from their hostel on Sunday.

After an extensive search, two of the missing students, Rakesh Mohan Sarkar and Akash Hussain, were found hiding on the school campus.

However, the third student, Akashjyoti Gogoi, remains unaccounted for, deepening the concern among the people.

These incidents have raised serious questions about the safety and security measures in place for students, both in schools and hostels.

Parents and residents are now urging the authorities to take immediate action to ensure the protection of children in the city, as the search for the missing children continues.