Guwahati

Two arrested for making fake passport for Bangladeshi nationals

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, April 8: Two agents involved in making fake passports were arrested by the Paltanbazar Police on Saturday.

While one of the agents is an Indian national the other was from Bangladesh.

As per sources, they make fake passports for Bangladeshi nationals who have entered India illegally. They were caught from the bus stand at Paltanbazar in Guwahati.

