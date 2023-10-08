Two arrested for involvement in fake currency case in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 8: A team of the West Guwahati Police Department carried out an operation in Guwahati on Sunday, following which they seized Rs. 55,000 of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN).

According to reports, a team of Azara police station raided the rented house of a woman located in Jalukbari near the airport and seized the fake currencies.

Around 500 denominations of fake currency were recovered during the raid.

Furthermore, along with the fake currencies, one FICN-making machine was also recovered.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the woman identified as Priyanka Das along with her accomplice, Debojit Deori of Silapathar.

Further investigation is underway.



