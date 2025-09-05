Tutors stage hunger strike in Latasil on Teacher's Day, demand recognition & dignity

Guwahati, Sept 5: Amidst Teacher’s Day celebration across the nation, hundreds of tutors on Friday staged a hunger strike at Latasil playground in Guwahati, demanding recognition as teachers and dignity for their profession.

The protest was organised by the Association of Provincialised Middle English and Lower Primary Tutors, with participants wearing black badges as a mark of dissent.

Although the tutors had initially planned to demonstrate in front of Raj Bhavan, their request for permission was denied, forcing them to shift the protest venue to Latasil.

From the protest site, the tutors submitted several demands to the state government, including recognition as teachers instead of tutors and a hike in salaries.

“We want to be recognised as teachers and not just tutors. The government is now demanding that we clear TET. We have served for 20–30 years, when did this law suddenly come into force?” asked one protesting tutor.

The protesters also alleged that then education minister, now Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had on February 5, 2021, promised that the families of deceased tutors would receive Rs 10 lakh as gratuity.

“On Teacher’s Day, when we should be with our students, we are forced to be on the streets demanding our rights. The Chief Minister had assured us of Rs 10 lakh gratuity in case of a teacher’s death, but nothing has been provided so far. We want that gratuity,” said the tutor.

The association warned that if their demands are not met by October 10, they will intensify the agitation.

“Our protest will only grow stronger if the government does not address our demands. We are prepared to launch an even bigger agitation,” the tutor cautioned.