TTD delegation meets CM Sarma to discuss Venkateswara Swamy Temple construction

Guwahati, Oct 11: A delegation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening to deliberate on the upcoming construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guwahati, a project that aims to strengthen spiritual and cultural ties between the Northeast and South India.

The meeting took place at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, where Chief Minister Sarma welcomed the TTD team led by Shri B.R. Naidu, Chairman of TTD. According to a post shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on microblogging site, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met Shri B.R. Naidu, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and his esteemed delegation at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur.”

During the discussion, both sides reviewed the proposed plans for the Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which is expected to be built in Guwahati. The temple project, once completed, is anticipated to become a major spiritual and cultural landmark, drawing devotees from across the region and beyond.

The TTD delegation and the Chief Minister also discussed logistical and infrastructural aspects of the project, including land allocation, design, and future development plans surrounding the temple complex.

The proposed temple will not only serve as a place of worship for devotees of Lord Venkateswara but also act as a center for spiritual education, cultural exchange, and tourism promotion in the Northeast.

TTD, which manages the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has undertaken similar initiatives in other parts of India to expand its outreach and preserve traditional Hindu culture and practices.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing optimism about the early commencement of construction activities. The upcoming temple is expected to foster deeper cultural integration and provide a new dimension to Guwahati’s religious landscape.

