Truck driver knocked down from Khanapara flyover by unidentified miscreants

Guwahati, Dec 5: In a shocking incident, a truck driver was knocked down from the top of the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati by an unidentified miscreant.

The truck driver, identified as Gursafi Ali, sustained severe injuries after he was thrown from the top of the structure by an unidentified assailant, prompting immediate concern from onlookers. He was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Basistha police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident.