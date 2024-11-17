Troubles mount for Bhargav Borbora: Scheduled caste body writes to President, fresh FIR filed

Guwahati, Nov 17: The troubles of Bhargav Borbora, the suspended Officer-in-Charge of Pan Bazar Police Station, continue to escalate following the assault of delivery boy Gyandeep Hazarika in Guwahati on November 15.

After an FIR was registered against Borbora by the victim, one more complaint has been filed against him on Saturday, further compounding the officer’s woes.

The accusations against Borbora are not limited to the assault incident. The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad, Asom, has written to President Droupadi Murmu and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), demanding swift action against the officer.

The letter highlights concern over “increasing attacks” on Scheduled Castes (SC) in Assam, citing Borbora's alleged actions as part of a troubling trend.

"At about 7 pm on November 15, 2024, police officers attempted to kill a Scheduled Caste youth in a public place in the Fancy Bazar area of Assam’s capital, Guwahati," the letter states, highlighting the alleged rise in violence against the SC community in the state.

The letter calls for Borbora's immediate arrest and dismissal from service, while urging the Assam government to file a murder case against him.

In addition to this, the letter also references a separate incident on November 1 in Nagaon, where a 70-year-old SC woman, Dulu Das, was allegedly assaulted by police personnel, leading to her being hospitalised for over a week.

“Sir, let your commission intervene in these two incidents at the earliest. Let the Assam government be held accountable as to why the govt has not been able to protect the Scheduled Caste people,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, the public outrage over the incident of assault on the delivery boy in Guwahati continues to grow.

Hazarika, in his FIR, described the assault and verbal abuse he endured at the hands of Borbora, stating that the officer “punched” him in the face before “dragging” him to the Pan Bazar Police Station, where the assault continued.

Another Guwahati resident, Palash Ranjan Baruah, also filed an FIR at Pan Bazar Police Station, expressing his concern over the lack of a suo motu FIR by the police despite the widespread media coverage of the incident.

Baruah’s FIR raised questions about the accountability of the police force, labelling Borbora’s conduct as “utterly intolerable in a civilised society” and suggesting that he was unfit to serve in the police force.

The public outcry was further fuelled by the circulation of a video capturing the incident. In response, Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh ordered Borbora’s immediate suspension and announced a departmental inquiry into the matter.

In the wake of Borbora's suspension, Manjit Terang, the Officer-in-Charge of Khetri Police Station, has been appointed as the new OC of Pan Bazar Police Station.