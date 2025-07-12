Tripartite talks proposed as Karbi Anglong statehood demands gain traction

Guwahati, July 12: Following a crucial meeting with representatives of the Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement (FHASM) Alliance in Guwahati on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that he would push for a tripartite meeting involving the Centre and a coalition of 21 organisations from Karbi Anglong to address and resolve their long-standing demands.

The alliance, involving political as well as apolitical organisations, has been pressing for a “state within state” for Karbi Anglong district, among other demands.

“Our tribal sisters and brothers are an intrinsic part of Assam's social fabric. We are committed to empower them and protect their unique heritage,” Sarma said in a post on a microblogging website after the meeting.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in another post, said Sarma discussed the ongoing concerns and aspirations of the forum during the meeting.

“The meeting focused on mutual respect, safeguarding unique identity, inclusive development and adherence to constitutional processes to address the forum’s aspirations,” it said.

The chief minister stated that “he would impress upon for a tripartite meeting involving the Central Government, State Government and FHASM to find an amicable resolution to their demands”, the CMO said.

Sarma also reviewed the implementation of the 2021 Karbi Accord provisions, and reiterated the importance of peaceful engagement and tangible solutions in the interest of the people, it added.









PTI